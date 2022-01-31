Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHASTRY Unseen picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shared by their private chef goes viral. Seen yet?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Every now and then, their fans wait for the pictures of the couple. Well, we have got our hands on one of their unseen pictures, thanks to their private chef. The viral photo has been shared by Shastry on his Instagram handle and showed the lovebirds together. In the selfie, one can see Ranbir holding his ladylove Alia while she gives a beautiful expression. Alongside in the caption, the chef wrote a heartwarming note for the duo for whom he has been cooking over the last six months. The note of gratitude read, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor."

It continued, "It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh , all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Alia who is quite active on social media keeps on treating fans with adorable pictures and romantic posts of her boyfriend. Recently, she praised the actor for masterfully capturing her pictures. She wrote in the caption, "casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills."

On the work front, the two of them will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film, which is to be made in 3 parts, is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

Besides this, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which will hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. It got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She will also star opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As far as Ranbir is concerned, he has ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.