Unseen Pics | Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha and her family in Maldives

Image Source : PR FETCHED Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha and her family in Maldives

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently in the Maldives for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani, called in for double celebrations as she also celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. The actress rang in her birthday at the Ozen Life Maadhoo along with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha and her family. Amid the white-sand pristine beach overlooking the turquoise lagoon, the actress grooved to her popular songs and cut a three-layered cake.

Shraddha Kapoor looked ravishing in a floral beach dress as she enjoyed the birthday celebrations. Check out the inside pictures here-

Another video of Shraddha Kapoor from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives is going viral on the internet. The video shows the actress grooving to the song Kamariya from her 2018 film Stree. Originally, the song featured Nora Fatehi. Groom Priyaank can also be seen showing some killer moves on the song.

Talking about the wedding, Shraddha Kapoor was the best man at Priyaank and Shaza's beach wedding. She gave a whistle-worthy entry, dancing to a feet-tapping beat and later also rose a toast to the couple.

Priyaank and Shaza have known each other for more than ten years and it is said that they were supposed to get married last year but COVID19 happened.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in a trilogy 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a Holi 2022 release. The actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', co-starring Tiger Shroff. However, the film's theatrical run was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.