Unseen family pic of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan posing with Inaya-Taimur, Soha-Kunal is unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA PATAUDI Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor look stylish as they posed with Saba, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya, Taimur and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan struck a stylish pose with their family during their earlier outing. The couple was seen in colour coordinated outfits as they posed with Saif's sisters Saba, Soha Ali Khan, her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu. Along with them, the couples' kids Inaaya and Taimur were also seen. While Saif held Taimur in his arms, Inaaya was with her mother Soha.

The photo was shared by Saba on her verified Instagram account. She captioned it as, "Flashback...! Part II KKK....Khan Kemmu khandan #Lol... Just. I had the original pic. So here's the rest of the gang."

Sharing another photo without Kareena she wrote, "Flashback!. Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times."

On the work front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

Whereas, Saif was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav.

