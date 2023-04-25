Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNNIMUKUNDAN Unni Mukundan meets Narendra Modi, says ‘I will never forget a word you said’ see photo

Unni Mukundan is overjoyed after spending 45 minutes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lately. He posted images from the meet-up on his social media profiles and claimed that it was the happiest 45 minutes of his life. Unni stated in the caption that he will never forget the advice PM Modi offered him and hopes to put it into practise and apply it soon.

Unni Mukundan recently made headlines after his film Malikappuram won laurels from all quarters. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Unni Mukundan meets PM Modi

On April 24, Unni Mukundan took to social media to drop pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He captioned the post, "This is the most electrifying post from this account! thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover ! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up ! It was one big dream that I had to meet u and talk to you in Gujarati ! It’s done and what a way it has been ! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life ! I will never forget a word you told meâ€æ every Advice will be put to practice and implemented ! Aavtha rehjo Sir, JaishriKrsn @narendramodi @pmooffice8 (sic)."

See pics,

Unni Mukundan's upcoming projects

Unni Mukundan had a busy 2022, with several releases. In Mohanlal's 12th Man and Samantha's Yashoda, he played key roles. His other films in 2022 include Pyali, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Khiladi, and Malikappuram.

