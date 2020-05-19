Unmissable! Aparshakti Khurana shakes a leg on 'High Heels Te Nache' wearing wife Aakriti's heels

Image Source : INSATGRAM/APARSHAKTIKHURANA Unmissable! Aparshakti Khurana shakes a leg on 'High Heels Te Nache' wearing his wife Aakriti Khurana's heels

Aparshakti Khurana is a complete entertainment package. From playing antakshari to creating his own memes, the "Dangal" actor has been trying his best to lighten up people's mood amid the lockdown. However, amidst all the madness, we wondered if the actor will ever shake a leg for all his fans during quarantine and guess what, it just happened! Yes, you read that right!

The multitalented actor decided to surprise his fandom during an Instagram Live and grooved to hit dance number - High Heels Te Nache. It all happened when actor Arjun Kapoor commented on Aparshakti's Live session and asked him to perform on 'high Heels wearing his wife's heels'. It was soon after Kapoor's comment when Khurana excitedly decided to rock it out on this popular number wearing his wife Aakriti Khurana's heels. Interestingly, the original song features Arjun Kapoor wearing the heels alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Isn't it amazing?!

We totally love the video, what about you?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti Khurana recently released his latest single titled Teri Yaari. Reflecting on the beautiful bond of friendship, the heartwarming number features him wearing his wedding day sherwani, which is quite cool, indeed! He will be seen opposite Pranutan in "Helmet".

