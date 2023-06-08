'Unko bilkul acting nahi aati': Did Kamya Panjabi indirectly slam Sonakshi Sinha's performance in Dahaad?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMYAPANJABI, SONAKSHISINHA Kamya Panjabi takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha

Kamya Panjabi is renowned for her straightforwardness and has recently made a comment about an actor's portrayal in a web series, garnering attention in the media. However, online users strongly believe that she was referring to Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in the digital space with the movie "Dahaad." Kamya Panjabi also expressed her preference to prioritise television over venturing into OTT platforms like other TV actors.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Bahut saare projects mein aise log dikhte hain jinko acting ka A bhi nahi aata. Sorry, but I won’t name them. Recently, I was watching a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor made her debut. I started that show aur mujse ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua because unko bilkul acting nahi aati. But what can one do... she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show."

Kamya Panjabi continued by questioning those in charge about the casting and selection process. She also discussed how makers always choose well-known actors. "Why are they casting actors who don’t know how to act and perform well? It is sad."

She added, "Makers would cast big names, star kids and established actors only because they want their projects to sell and be watched... But what’s the point. Where is talent."

The actress further spoke about working in the television industry. "I’m not the kind of person who’d be like, ‘Oh, I want to get into films or OTT’. I love television more and that’s my priority. My first love is television and I am very happy doing TV."

"Also, I feel an actor is an actor whether you’re working on the small screen or OTT or the big screen. Many big actors come to promote their web series on TV shows only," she signs off.

