Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in his biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'? Deets inside

Shoaib Akhtar, aka the Rawalpindi Express, is all set to share his life with his fans through the silver screen. The bad boy of cricket, Akhtar has lived a life that is large in more than one way and only the silver screen can do justice to the experiences that he has lived. 'Sammi Meri Waar' fame Pakistani actor-singer Umair Jaswal will embody Akhtar's journey.

On Wednesday, Jaswal took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of himself wearing Akhtar’s number 14 jersey. “I’m honored to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akhtar on the big screen in Rawalpindi Express. With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavors. We look forward to bringing to you a first-of-its-kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition,” the ‘Gagar’ singer announced.

The biopic is directed by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser. Earlier the director said in a press release, “The film will span across 1975 to 2002 and requires physical transformation to be shown by an actor. Umair Jaswal perfectly fits the role as he is a sports and fitness enthusiast and has worked on his body and fitness level for several months. His dedication is unparalleled and he recognizes the gravity of the role, and commitment required to bring in the persona of legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar live on screen". "He has a keen understanding of the bowling technique that Akhtar was famous for and he feels extremely pleased to have him on board", he further added.

Umair also shared, “His life is an inspiration. He is not just a superstar in Pakistan but for all cricket lovers globally. It is a huge responsibility to shoulder, and I am completely aware of this. I am cherishing every moment of this journey and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort”.

The movie is written by Qaiser Nawaz and produced under the banner of Q Films Productions.

