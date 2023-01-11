TXT Yeonjun and LE SSERAFIM Yunjin are dating? Fans show evidence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER TXT’s Yeonjun and LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin

TXT's Yeonjun and LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin are speculated to be dating. While it is not surprising that the rumours of the two K-pop idols dating each other have surfaced on the internet since it has become very common but fans are still divided on the evidence. The rumours started when fans found Yunjin's personal Spotify account under the username 'Yunny,' and saw a drawing. Yunny is Yunjin's popular nickname and the K-pop idol's sister also appeared to be following that account. The Spotify account also has songs that were previously recommended by Yunjin along with LE SSERAFIM member's recently released self-produced song, “I ≠ DOLL”.

Fans were also sure that the account belongs to Yunjin as the art on it and the art used by the K-pop idol for her song were similar. What led to her dating TXT's Yeonjun was one of the drawings that showed a boy and a girl standing together. In the art, the sketch of the boy resembled the TXT member. It is alleged that the sketch was made in September 2022. At that time, TXT's Yeonjun sported blue hair. The sketch of the boy also has the same hairstyle and color, the same style of clothes as well as his ear piercing.

On the other hand, the girl resembles LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin. Check out-

While the evidence is there, fans are divided if the rumours that TXT's Yeonjun and LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin are dating. On the other hand, the YouTube channel Sojang dug out more evidence to prove that the duo is in a relationship. The YouTuber shared photos of the two K-pop idols wearing similar outfits back in September.

Meanwhile, TXT i.e. Tomorrow x Together, who made their debut in 2019, released their fourth EP titled 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' in May last year. The band comprises of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai.

