Twitter is having a field day with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal memes

Love Aaj Kal trailer has allowed creative juices to flow on Twitter

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal reboot has been hitting the headlines since the day of its announcement. Now, today as the trailer of Love Aaj Kal featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan gets launched, Twitter is having a field day pouring its reviews and commenting on the chemistry between the lead pair. The movie produced by Dinesh Vijan is basically a compilation of two parallel love stories separated by time- one set in the 90s while the other set in the modern days.

The love story 2.0 which has Sara and Kartik as the lead pair is something which all millennials will relate to-finding a balance between career and relationship. There is a lukewarm response to the trailer but SarTik fans are already excited about watching their favourite jodi onscreen.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal trailer has also allowed creative juices to flow on Twitter. The trailer is meme-worthy and has given some hilarious memes.

Two dialogues from the trailer- "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho" and ''Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat'' have turned into memes and the result will surely tickle your funnybones.

Enjoy:

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.