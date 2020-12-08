Image Source : TWITTER/ANUSHKASHARMA,SRBACHCHAN Big B's COVID19 tweet becomes most quoted, Anushka-Virat's pregnancy announcement turns most liked

The year 2020 is coming to an end and everyone has started recalling their most precious as well as not so favorite moments during the year. This year has not been the best with the COVID19 pandemic disturbing the lives in all forms and we also lost many prominent people. Giving a roundup of what drew attention on Twitter the most this year, it has highlighted the tweets and hashtags that dominated the micro-blogging platform. While Amitabh Bachchan's COVID19 confirmation tweet became the most quoted tweet of the year, South Indian superstar Vijay's selfie with his fans was the most retweeted. Also, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pregnancy announcement became the most liked, while late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's movie #DilBechara was the top movie hashtag in India for 2020.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said in a press release, "Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year."

Golden Tweets on Twitter in 2020:

South Indian superstar Vijay shared a selfie with his fans in which he can be seen flaunting a smile while his fans gathered in numbers make for a hearty background. It is the most retweeted tweet on the platform with 145,000 retweets.

On 27th August, actress Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy with her husband Virat Kohli. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunted a black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looked dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

In July, megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID19. He tweeted, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" It became the most-liked tweet of the year. It received 443,000 likes.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who was battling colon cancer for four years, passed away at his home with his family by his side in August. The actor's family released a statement and shared the sad news with his fans.

The statement read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

This tweet became the most engaged in global entertainment in India with the maximum number of retweets, likes and quote tweets.

Talking about the films, taking into consideration the date on Twitter in India from January 1 to November 15, 2020, films like Dil Bechara, Chhapaak, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Thappad, Gunjan Saxena topped the hashtag charts. On the other hand, Mirzapur 2, Money Heist and Aarya were the most talked about web series. Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the most talked about TV shows on Twitter this year.

On the other hand, the most retweeted tweet in politics was PM Narendra Modi's when he asked the citizens to light lamps of hope and good health during COVID19 lockdown.

In business, Ratan Tata's tweet pledging support to communities affected by COVID-19 is the most retweeted. He had said, "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time."

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page