Twinkle Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar on 21st marriage anniversary with hilarious Instagram post

On Monday, celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating 21 years of togetherness. Twinkle took to social media to share a candid moment with the Bollywood superstar and the Internet is gushing over their long-lasting bond.

In a picture, Twinkle is seen sitting across a table with her husband. She captioned the post, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.' #21yearsoflaughter (sic)."

Akshay is currently vacationing with his family members in Rajasthan. Recently, the Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and posted a video clip featuring him and his daughter Nitara feeding the cows.

Alongside the clip, Akshay penned a beautiful caption. He stated that he felt extremely happy to make his child experience the beauty of nature. "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein...ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees...there is a different joy in making your child feel all this)," he wrote.

Akshay also expressed his desire to see a tiger in Ranthambore National Park. "Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen in several movies this year. He has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu lined up for release.

