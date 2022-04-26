Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TWINKLEKHANNA Twinkle Khanna treats fans with adorable picture of Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara and pet dog

Who doesn't love hugs? Author Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post shows you how to bring a smile on your loved ones just by giving them a tight hug. On Monday, Twinkle treated fans with an adorable picture of her husband Akshay Kumar holding their daughter Nitara in his arms. It seems like their dog also wanted to be a part of a special moment as the image features the pet hugging the father-daughter from behind. Along with the lovely photo, Twinkle wrote, 'Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don't you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?"

Akshay-Nitara's candid moment has won many hearts. "This is so beautiful," a social media user commented. "Adorable pic...look at dog's expressions," another one wrote.

On the professional front, Akshay recently started shooting for his next film co-starring Radhika Madaan. Taking to Instagram, he shared an update that they've commenced the shoot. He dropped a video from the sets in which he along with Radhika are seen performing the coconut-breaking ritual.

"With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes," he captioned the post.

Apart from this, Akshay is currently busy working on several projects inlcuding 'Selfie' and remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' remake.

-with ANI inputs