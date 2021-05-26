Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRSFUNNYBONES Twinkle Khanna shares photo of inheritance she received from her grandmother Betty Kapadia

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna is very active on Instagram. She keeps sharing her precious family moments with her followers. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of the inheritance, a sewing kit, she received from her maternal grandmother, Betty Kapadia. Twinkle shared it along with her work of art, the embroidery she did on a white shirt.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "My Nani’s sewing kit-An inheritance that goes beyond tiered boxes and yarn. If she could see this I am sure she would wrinkle her nose and say, ‘Tina, give it to me, I have to redo your chain stitch.’ #WhenFingersFlyAndTheMindStaysStill #workinprogress."

Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia died in 2019. She was admitted at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai's Khar area for almost three weeks after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder. She breathed her last at the age of 80.

On the other note, Twinkle Khanna and her actor husband Akshay Kumar have been working to curate oxygen cylinders and other help needed for covid patients during these tough times. Twinkle earlier revealed that the duo has donated 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Wonderful news -- Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," tweeted Twinkle.

In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote: "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."