Twinkle Khanna shares Mela poster on back of a truck, says it has 'left a mark or a scar'

Twinkle Khanna has time and again said that Mela was her worst movie and it was a big failure. On Monday, the diva uploaded a hilarious post that the fans found amusing. Twinkle shared a WhatsApp forwarded image that shows the poster of her film, Mela, pasted on the back of a truck. The poster has a picture of actor Tinu Verma, who played the role of villain Gujjar in the 2000 release.

Reacting to it, Twinkle quipped: "Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation."

The film Mela, which failed at box office, also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan. While Twinkle was a popular actress, she chose to leave acting and worked on her books. Now, she has carved her space as an author and film producer in recent years. She admits roles for female characters were not written as substantially back in the day when she acted in films in the nineties, as compared to today. However, that is not a reason she would cite for quitting as an actress.

"I don't think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest," Twinkle had told IANS.

Currently, Twinkle is excited about her show, "Tweak India", and her new books, "What's In Your Dabba?" and "When I Grow Up I Want To Be". "‘When I Grow Up I Want To Be' is a book for children about real-life heroes. It came about from a discussion about the kind of books we read to our children and the subliminal messages we are embedding in their heads. Real-life heroes help inspire our children and make them feel that they can achieve greatness as well," she said.

