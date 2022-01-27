Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TWINKLEKHANNA Twinkle Khanna says her 'maal' Akshay Kumar is 'ageing like whiskey' and we can't agree more!

Life is incomplete without a dash of humour, and Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna makes sure to swear by this. The two of them recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and are here yet again to impress us with their witty comments. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mrs Funny Bones shared a sizzling picture of Khiladi Kumar wearing a sheer blue shirt and white pants. The actor looked so hot that even his wife could not resist sharing her husband's charm. Alongside the photo she shared, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "Apna maal-Ageing like whisky in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?"

Have a look at Akki's photo here:

Image Source : INSTA Twinkle Khanna calls Akshay Kumar 'maal'

Just recently, Twinkle, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary shared the morning conversation that she had with Akshay on their special day. Alongside the caption, Twinkle shared a candid picture as the duo were seen engrossed in the conversation.

"On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don't know if I would even talk to you.Him: I would definitely talk to you.Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?Him: No, I would say, 'Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste," Twinkle's post read.

Isn't it hilarious?

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's action film Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Next up, he has Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Prithviraj in the pipeline.