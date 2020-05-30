Image Source : TWITTER/TWINKLEKHANNA/YOUTUBE Twinkle Khanna responds to Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar's audition tape after Akshay Kumar's exit from her next film

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Twinkle Khanna decided to remove actor husband Akshay Kumar from her next production after the later forgot to tag her who's also the producer of his film PadMan. Khiladi Kumar even asked her not to stop his source of income but she seemed adamant. The fun banter continued as veteran actor Anil Kapoor replied to her tweet and tried his luck to be in Twinkle’s next. He shared an audition clip which also features Rajkummar Rao and was shot as a promotional video for PadMan. In the same, Anil can be seen working at a medical store while his Fanney Khan co-star enacted a customer who comes in to buy a sanitary napkin. Look what Mrs. Funny Bones thinks about the same!

Anil tweeted and wrote, "May be Rajkummar and I could be a part of your next production. PS - Our audition tape is attached below!" Check it out:

Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones 😂

P.S Our audition tape is attached below! 😂 https://t.co/eVBnIiafte pic.twitter.com/L9Ip94fCV4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2020

Soon Twinkle replied to him and wrote, "Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt. And now I don't even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set. Big hug and stay safe."

Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt-And now I don’t even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set :) Big hug and stay safe @AnilKapoor https://t.co/rVrHzB2fGG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 29, 2020

Looks like Anil got lucky!

For the unversed, Akshay on Friday took to Twitter to celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, by talking about the film. Tagging his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, Akshay tweeted: "It's been 2 years to #PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte."

It’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/NinRxcm3Cm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

This irked his wife and also the producer of the film who responded, "Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan." Akshay Kumar immediately issued a mock apology to Twinkle and the film's director R. Balki and wrote, "Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn't be made @murugaofficial."

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro 🙏🏻 Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), as an attempt to help daily wage workers affected by the pandemic. Akshay Kumar along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala have directly transferred Rs 3000 each into the bank accounts of 1500 daily wage workers.

