Image Source : TWITTER/@KHILADIGROUP1 Twinkle Khanna reacts to allegations of Akshay Kumar not doing enough amid COVID 19 pandemic

With rising cases of Covid19, every citizen of the country is trying to help those in need in their best capability. Many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing posts on social media of the common people in need of oxygen concentrators, beds, or anything else. Amid this, a Twitter user accused Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna of not doing enough for the people. Responding to the tweet, Twinkle revealed that they have donated 100 oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing crisis and have helped in many other ways.

A former IAS officer criticized Akshay and Twinkle and said that asking for donations won't help. He suggested that they do something for the people suffering. To this, Twinkle tweeted, "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other http://ways.As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe."

Last month, Twinkle Khanna had announced on Instagram that she along with her husband Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Wonderful news -- Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," tweeted Twinkle.

In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote: "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

On the films' front, actor Akshay Kumar has an exciting line-up of movies. He has films like Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion' in his kitty.