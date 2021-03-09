Twinkle Khanna jokes about being terrible mother as she forgets to save daughter Nitara's school calendar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna jokes about being terrible mother

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday mocked herself about being a 'terrible mother', as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara’s school calendar. The actress, who is an avid social media user, took to her social media and revealed that instead of shaving her daughter's school calendar she saved the digital calendar from the income tax department, twice.

“How do you know you are a terrible mother? When you are looking for the school calendar and realise you have not saved it but have the digital calendar from the income tax department saved in two folders instead!” she wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna shared a candid video of her daughter Nitara giving their dog a bath, where the little one can be seen applying and gently rubbing foam on the dog's back. The dog calmly stood for the bath.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video. Twinkle wrote, "Alex gets a good scrubbing from the only person who can get him to sit and fetch without a woof #sundayvibes."

Twinkle often shares pictures with Nitara. Earlier, has shared a pic with Nitara, along with a wise thought on how ‘parenting’ is different from being a parent'. The actress shared an adorable black and white picture with her daughter as she explains parenting. In the photo, the Twinkle can be seen cuddling her little baby girl.

“Being a parent differs from parenting. Nouns are passive. It is enough to merely exist. Parenting, a verb, denotes an action, and this one comes without instruction manuals. Sometimes I wonder about the incongruity of needing a license to navigate a moped down the street, but no tests, no preparation, for steering these little creatures we produce down the right path,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Twinkle worked in movies for almost a decade before quitting it. She had given several hit films including Barsaat, Mela and Baadshah back in the day. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.