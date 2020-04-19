Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza and other B'town celebs amazed by the presence of beautiful flamingos in Mumbai

While many are getting scared and bore amid coronavirus lockdown in the country, there are nature-lovers who believe that this is the time when 'mother nature' is healing herself. Examples of the same have been quite visible from the past few days when people started seeing the rare sight of mountains from their house and also of various animals coming out openly on the roads because of the absence of people and vehicles. Another beautiful sight which was observed by Mumbaikars recently was the flock of flamingo birds was seen in a water body of the city which looked like a pink sheet on water. It was definitely a sight to behold which delighted many people along with various Bollywood celebrities.

First, have a look at the rare sight through a video here:

#WATCH Maharashtra: A large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/2FT0D0WXcW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Bollwood actress Dia Mirza expressed her excitement on Twitter and shared pictures along with a tweet that read, "Our #flamingoes! VISIBLE and peaceful. No social distancing here, just #nature doing her duty. Building balance and creating harmony. Thank you @ANI for sharing this pictures from #Mumbai today. #CleanAir."

Our #flamingoes! VISIBLE and peaceful. No social distancing here, just #nature doing her duty. Building balance and creating harmony. Thank you @ANI for sharing this pictures from #Mumbai today. #CleanAir pic.twitter.com/htAFNnUZYU — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 19, 2020

Raveena Tandon was also glad at the sight and wrote, "A sea of pink! #naturetakesover."

Twinkle Khanna retweeted the photos and captioned them, "Stunning!"

Not just flamingos, another video from Nasik shows a carefree peacock in a society.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Peacocks seen near the Meri Colony in Nashik today amid lockdown due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/6W7RERtchN — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Coming back to the situation in our country, a nationwide lockdown till May 3rd has been announced and people are being asked to stay at homes and practice social distancing to keep them safe. The number of affected people has crossed the toll of 16,000 and more than 500 people have lost their lives from COVID-19.

