Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKAS KALANTRI TV couple Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka Kalantri test positive for Covid-19

Telly star ciuple Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka Kalantri have tested positive for Covid-19. Vikas took to social media to reveal that he and Priyanka are home quarantined with mild symptoms. The actor said they are taking the utmost precautions and care and have isolated themselves. Vikas also urged people who came in contact with them recently to take the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, TV celebs such as Navina Bole and Shrenu Parikh from Ishqbaaz, Parth Samthaan from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors Rajesh Kumar and Satish Shah and Rajeshwari Sachdev from the show Shaadi Mubarak have also been tested COVID-19 positive. Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari, and many others were tested positive for the virus.

