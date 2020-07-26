Tusshar Kapoor shares major throwback picture on Parents' Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSSHAR KAPOOR Tusshar Kapoor shares major throwback picture on Parent's Day

Parents’ Day is observed on different days in different parts of the world, in South Korea it is celebrated on May 8 and in the United States on the fourth Sunday of July (which falls on July 26 this year). The Parents Day celebrations in the United States day were founded in 1994 under the then President Bill Clinton. On the special day, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with father Jeetendra, mother Shobha Kapoor and sister Ekta Kapoor. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor has been enjoying daddy duties since he welcomed a son, Laksshya, through surrogacy in 2016. In an earlier interview, he opened up about his decision to become a single father and why he opted for surrogacy instead of adoption.

“Mujhe apna bachcha chahiye tha (I wanted a biological child). Maybe I will adopt in the future, you never know. Never say never to anything. If people who get married and have stereotypical families would like to have their own kids, why can’t I, as a single parent?”

“Pata nahi yeh kyun hota hai ki agar aap single ho aur aap apna bachcha chahte ho, toh log bolte hai, ‘Aap adopt kyun nahi kar lete?’ Arre, poori duniya khud ke bachche paida kar rahi hai, hum kyun nahi kar sakte (I don’t know why it happens that if you are single and you want a child of your own, people say, ‘Why don’t you adopt?’ When the entire world is having biological children, why can’t we)?” the actor added.

