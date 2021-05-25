Tusshar Kapoor completes 20 years in Bollywood, talks of his 'dizzy roller coaster ride'

Image Source : TWITTER/TUSSHAR KAPOOR Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai poster featuring Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Actor Tusshar Kapoor completed 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday, his debut film "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" had released in 2001 on this date. Tusshar shared a few stills on Instagram from the sets of the Satish Kaushik directorial that also starred Kareena Kapoor, along with the film's poster and photos of the opening week's ticket that he has carefully preserved.

"#20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai... of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it's only begun! In gratitude for accepting me as a part of your universe, to have your love and for so many happy endings to the never ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, and miles to go before these milestones are done!#mujhekucchkehnahai," Tusshar wrote.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor returns to screen in the self-produced Maarrich that also features Naseeruddin Shah in prominent role. Tusshar had ventured into production last year with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. The release date is yet to be shared by the makers.

Talking about his character in the film, Tusshar Kapoor told IANS: "I play a cop who is not very senior but he is not new in profession either. He is a seasoned cop who has his ideology about things and is street-smart. He has to solve a double murder mystery, which changes his life and outlook. It is a character with shades of grey."

Marich was a mythological character in the Ramayan, who had assisted Ravan capture Sita. Quizzed whether the film has any connection with the epic, the actor explained: "Marich in the Ramayan was an illusion created for Sita, it was not an actual golden deer. In the story, while trying to find the killer, the cop thinks of a lot of characters. He believes he has solved the murder, but a lot of times what you see doesn't really exist. That's why the film is titled Maarrich."

Directed by debutant Dhruv Lather, Maarrich also features Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Dev and a few newcomer actors in key roles.