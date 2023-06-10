Tushar Silawat to be seen in web series based on college romance | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tushar Silawat in a college romance-based series.

Bollywood actor Tushar Silawat, who rose to fame with his appearance in the hit track 'Tujhko Khabar', is all set to be seen in an upcoming web series that will be based on college romance. Hailing from the Poha city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Tushar has already carved a niche for himself by featuring in three Bollywood music albums: 'Dil ki Baat,' 'Tujhko Khabar,' and 'Mera hi Rahna.' Among these, 'Tujhko Khabar' and 'Mera hi Rahna' garnered immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

The 19-year-old star will not make his debut on OTT with the web series. Tushar will start the shoot for the same in August 2023. The actor revealed that he will be shooting at prime locations in indoor Madhya Pradesh. The series will be directed by Dev Mishra. While not much has been revealed about the project yet; it is confirmed it is a heartfelt love story and will be released later this year.

Other than the web series, Tushar revealed that he will be featuring in another music album with a renowned Bollywood label. It will delve into the struggles faced by today's youth. Meanwhile, Tushar's music video 'Tujhko Khabar,' penned by lyricist Dr. Sagar and composed by Vipin Patwa, featured him alongside Nisha Gurgain. The song was a chartbuster.

In 'Mera hi Rahna,' Tushar shared the screen with Aryanshi Sharma, delivering another powerful performance. The song, composed by Sushant Trivedi and sung by Sumeet Singh, was much liked by the fans.

