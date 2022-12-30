Tunisha Sharma death: Pratyusha Banerjee’s father says it is '100 percent murder'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma death case

Tunisha Sharma left for her heavenly abode on December 24, 2022. The actress was found hanging in one of the makeup rooms of her TV show, Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul. Her co-star and alleged boyfriend, Sheezan, has been accused by the deceased's mother of abetting suicide. Sheezan Khan has been arrested and placed in police custody after the death of the actress. Now, the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s father has made fresh claims in the case.

For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her flat on April 1, 2016. The actress' parents filed a FIR, stating that Rahul Raj, with whom their daughter was in a live-in relationship, tortured the actress and caused her to commit suicide. Tunisha and Pratyusha Banerjee's deaths have similarities as both actresses reportedly committed suicide after having a rift with their partners.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha's father, Shankar Banerjee, said, "When I read the news about Tunisha, I felt very sad. Suddenly my old wounds became fresh. Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha's mother right now."

He went on call Tunisha's death a murder. "To be honest, as much as I can understand Tunisha's death, it seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter. Her grief seems like our own, " Shankar Said.

He further went on to say, "How is it possible that you are in such an environment, where so many people are there around you, and yet you get compelled to take such a step? If someone commits suicide intentionally, he makes sure that he leaves behind a note or letter so that other people do not suffer. This is a 100% murder case."

Lastly, he expressed his sympathy for Tunisha's mother, saying that she would get justice and that the person responsible for the actress's death should be punished.

Latest Entertainment News