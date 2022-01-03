Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHUM SHAH Sohum Shah shares pic with prosthetics, fans anticipate if Tumbbad 2 is in making?

Actor Sohum Shah always keeps his fans and viewers updated with his professional work. On Monday, the actor took to his social media handle, as he kickstarted 2022 on a working note. He posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on and added a quirky caption to the image. He mentioned that he is going through monday blues. His post left fans curious as many of them questioned if he is coming back with the sequel of his film Tumbbad, and is Haster coming back?

In his caption, Sohum wrote, "I’m literally having Monday blues Guess करो क्या बना रहें हैं? P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor और producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon (sic)"

In no time his post was bombarded with comments from his fans and followers. One of the users said, "Tumbbad 2 - Super excited", "Tumbbad 2". Another wrote, "@shah_sohum woh kya tha..Haster.. wohi bann rahe aap"

The 2018 mythological horror film Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve garnered rave reviews and was highly acclaimed by the audience. It was the first ever Indian Film to open the prestigious Venice International Film Festival Critic's week, sweeping in major accolades from critics. Tumbbad was released in four languages- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Sohum Shah who acted and produced the movie revealed that he is flooded with requests every day to take the film ahead and make it a franchise but he said that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film's popularity. With his production house, Sohum always comes up with something different and interesting.