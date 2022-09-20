Trolls do affect Dulquer Salmaan, here's how south star deals with them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is referred to as "the critic of critics", someone who carves bloody 'stars' as ratings on the foreheads of the victims. While many actors claim they are unfazed by trolls and criticism, Salmaan said bad reviews of movies do affect him, especially when he has put in "sincere and honest" efforts in a film.

"You genuinely want to do good work and prove to the audience that you have put your heart into this film and character. There is often criticism, but a lot of times, it is constructive. Sometimes it is personal, but I feel like those people have their agenda or something. But there are days when it's helpful and then there are days when it affects you," he said during a press conference held in New Delhi for his upcoming film "Chup: Revenge of the Artist". Directed by filmmaker R Balki, Chup is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

But how does Dulquer deal with these trolls? Moving forward is the only way to deal with criticism, the actor said.

"I think the best way to keep them quiet is to just keep working hard. Take new movies and new roles that you do will hopefully keep impressing a different set of people," Salmaan added.

Dulquer Salmaan is an actor who works across many languages and has appeared in Hindi films only "sporadically". He said he wants "every outing" to be memorable. Known down South for delivering many hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages, the actor has so far worked in only two Hindi movies -- "Karwaan" (2018) and "The Zoya Factor" (2019). His latest Hindi film is "Chup: Revenge of the Artist".

"Chup: Revenge of the Artist" is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The screenplay and dialogues are co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. Vishal Sinha is credited as director of photography on the project.

Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Another thing keeping the fans excited is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's association with the film. Amitabh has marked his debut as a music composer in the film. 'Chup' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

-- with inputs from agencies

Latest Entertainment News