Troll says Anil Kapoor 'lives with plastic surgeon, drinks snake blood' to stay young, actor reacts

There's no celebrity who hasn't faced the wrath of people on social media. Every now and then we have heard news of one or the other star getting trolled for some reason or the other. One amongst those was Anil Kapoor who in a recent episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch reacted to some of the comments in the best way possible. The 'Nayak' actor appeared as the special guest on the show where he was shown clippings of trolls commenting on his evergreen looks. A person wrote, "I think he lives with his plastic surgeon," while another one said that he drinks snake blood to stay young.

Reacting to the comments, Anil jokingly asks whether they were true or not. He says, "Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise de ke." He laughs off and says, "Ek ne kaha ke main plastic surgeon saath leke ghoomta hu."

Not only this but he admitted that he has been privileged in his life-- personally, professionally and financially. Anil Kapoor contined, "I've received so much, it helps in the way you look. Everybody goes through ups and downs, but I've been fortunate. I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can't take care of yourself for even one hour in a day then what's the point."

Anil Kapoor who is quite active on social media recently shared pictures of his "legendary night" partying with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kapoor shared fun pictures of the night in which he can be seen laughing and smiling with the sportsmen as they bond and chill. He wrote in the caption, "To a legendary night!@usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Kapoor will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.