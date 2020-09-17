Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMQAINAAT Troll refers Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja as 'the ugliest,' actress lashes out

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has come under the radar of many who are trolling her for being a celeb kid ever since Sushant Singh Rajput. Yet again, she fell prey to the same kind of hatred when an American blogger trolled her and called her a product of nepotism. Not only this, but the user also went on to call her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja 'the ugliest.' This caught the attention of the 'Khoobsurat' actress who took to her Instagram stories to give it back to her. Sharing the screenshots of the message, Sonam wrote that it pains her to see people carrying so much hate in their hearts. Along with this, she shared a few positive messages she received from people who asked her to stay strong and ignore the rest.

The troller wrote, "You will mostly not read this message but shame on you. You talk fake sh*t about patriarchy and feminism. Women like you bring negativity to the society. You are nothing without your dad and I am glad the Indian community in India as well as around the world is starting to realise and now ignoring so called "actresses" like you. You don't even know how to act. Pure product of nepotism."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's Insta post

Further commenting on Anand, the user wrote, "One more thing: you think your husband is hot? I think you should look at him once more cuz he is the ugliest."

Responding to her hate, Sonam wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted by my attention. This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the most vile things to me. Is this how people's minds really work? It's awful and painful to hear things like this. To carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them."

She further wrote, "Another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and I am unfortunately tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's Insta post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's Insta post

Sonam and Anand are these days making the most of their time in London. The actress last month hosted a romantic birthday bash for Anand and shared a sneak peek into the celebrations.

For the unversed, the two of them got married on May 8, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan and after that not announced her upcoming projects.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage