Trivia: Did you know Pankaj Tripathi tutored Alia Bhatt for 'Udta Punjab'

Pankaj Tripathi was Alia Bhatt's tutor for a month before he became the OTT sensation/star of sorts. This was when Bhatt was preparing to play Kumari Pinky in Udta Punjab (2016). Her character portrayed a viciously tortured, drugged-out migrant girl from the underclasses. There was Pankaj Tripathi wave, that came. Bhatt recalls him as her trainer, with whom she met every day, acquiring body language, Jharkhandi accent, and even how her character sits for hours on haunches.

According to the Times of India, Alia revealed that It was that time of her career when she admits to going "method" on herself. She further added that there was no time for cell phones, leaving the hotel room, no entertainment, spending time interacting/empathizing with local youth, no TV, and simply marinated in the character until the shoot ended.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in New York this year, becoming one of the few Indian faces on the red carpet. This year's gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Prabal Gurung designed the actress's debut outfit, which was a spotless white gown with a billowing style.

The actress shared photos from the Met Gala 2023 red carpet and explained her inspiration behind the look. "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer*s 1992 Chanel bridal look," she wrote in her caption.

