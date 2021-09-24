Toy Story to Finding Nemo, best Pixar animated movies available on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Best animated movies available on Disney+ Hotstar

Remember looking at the beautiful visuals from Finding Nemo, and witnessing the mesmerizing underwater town? Or having a pack of toys that could actually talk like the toys in the popular Toy Story series. We never thought these could ever be true but Pixar made us witness these imaginative realities through its impeccable and creatively crafted movies that form an inseparable part of our childhood.

While we miss watching those on TV every now and then, Disney+ Hotstar has us covered with these titles streaming in our preferred language on the platform. We bring you a list of Pixar’s gems that have time and again redefined the way animated movies are made.

Toy Story

You can never get enough of this series. One of the franchises that we have so much to learn from. With every character so real at times we forget they are toys.

Monsters, Inc.

Get ready to launch your heart out as the monster duo cross paths with a human girl in their world. A full-time scarer becomes the best friend you could ask for.

Finding Nemo

One film that has to top your list of favourites from childhood. A father literally swims across the sea to get his son back, what else could you ask for.

Cars

If only the cars could have a life of their own, the film does full justice to the thought. Another masterpiece from Pixar that makes us feel for a car named Lightning McQueen.

Ratatouille

Remy the chef teaches us the best lesson as kids, to always believe in yourself and your dreams irrespective of where you come from because eventually, it's worth it.

Wall: E

Supremely ahead of its time, WallE is a heartwarming love story of a robot that we loved even as kids.

Up

Going to all limits for his wife, the story of this widower, Carl is not only full of adventure but soothes our hearts more now than any fictional feature film would do.

Bao

An unusual storyline that makes you emotionally connect with the character who gets another shot at motherhood but differently. Absolutely well made Pixar's creation is a must-watch.

Luxo Jr.

An old classic that defined perceptions in its simplest forms with the story of this father-son duo lamp and the yellow bulb.

Day & Night

Two entirely opposite characters Day and Night, uncomfortable in each other's presence, slowly give way to acceptance and find their middle ground.

Sanjay’s Super Team

Rehashing Hindu gods as superheroes, Sanjay’s super team is inspired from the childhood of writer Sanjay Patel who felt conflicted with the modern world and Hindu gods.