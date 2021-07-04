Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Toofan first song Todun Taak out: Farhan Akhtar thanks fans for awesome response

As Toofan nears its release date, the hype around the movie seems to be increasing with each passing day. The film's trailer opened to phenomenal response and so did the first track, 'Todun Taak'. Farhan Akhtar took to his social media to thank the fans for an outstanding response to the song Todun Taak. He wrote "Maarne ko ailaay main haarne ko nahin, Seedha phaadne ko ailaay main taadne ko nahin .. Thank you for the awesome response to Todun taak ..@theeevil @dubsharma #toofaan #albumoutnow."

The song composed by Dub Sharma and penned and sung by D'Evil has been loved by the fans.

Toofan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra).

Bringing the ultimate slogan for every warrior, Todun Taak will incite the fighter in you. Sharing the song, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Todun Taak.. Ek ki nahin, ye un sab ki kahani hai.. jinhone zindagi mein na rukne ki thaani hain. #TodunTaak song out now."

The film is scheduled to release on 16 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.

