Farhan Akhtar trained for 2 years for Toofaan, watch grilling video of his training sessions

Ahead of the release of Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to unveil a special glimpse into the passionate actor owning the demanding role for the film. The makers of the film have released a special behind-the-scenes video that gives fans a sneak peek into what actually went into making this power-packed film.

In the video, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says, “Boxing is a very unique sport. It’s not a sport for everyone.” We see the actor prepping hard to become Ajju Bhai aka Aziz Ali in the making clip. Completely dedicating himself from ground zero in boxing, the producer cum ace actor transformed himself in a way that is just unbelievable and his preparation - unmissable!

“We didn’t train for a film, we trained to be a boxer!” Farhan says in the video. The actor, not only learnt how to land a perfect punch but also took some brutal hits in the process without any stunt doubles.

Sharing the video, Farhan wrote on Instagram: "Training to be a boxer. It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief & support of this amazing team."

Watch Farhan Akhtar implement his intense physical training here:

Earlier, Farhan had taken to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer. Farhan posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practising the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato "Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it." I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime" he wrote.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar, the sports drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is all set to premiere worldwide on 16 July, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.