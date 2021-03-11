Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar shares new poster with Mrunal Thakur ahead of teaser release

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday shared a new poster of his upcoming sports drama, Toofaan. The poster has indeed taken the internet by 'toofaan'. This time the poster also featured the leading lady, Mrunal Thakur. Sharing the poster Farhan wrote, "Life taught him to fight. Love taught him what to fight for. #ToofaanOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow at 12 PM. World premiere, May 21 (sic)." Mrunal also shared the same poster on her Instagram page.

The film is one of the most anticipated projects and has been headed for the direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of May, 2021 across 240 countries and territories. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. The makers will release the teaser of the film on Friday.

Yesterday, Farhan Akhtar shared the news on Instagram along with a new poster of the film. In the poster, Farhan, who plays a boxer in Toofaan, is seen sitting at the side of the boxing ring. Sharing the poster he wrote, "Toofaan hoon chhotey tera mausam bigaad doonga. Teaser out on 12th March at 12pm #ToofaanOnPrime World premiere, May 21 (sic).

Earlier, Amazon video created a lot of buzz on the internet as they started a Twitter trend #AStormIsComing.

Toofaan marks the second collaboration between Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which released 7 years ago. Director Rakeysh said, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe! "