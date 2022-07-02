Tollywood actress Kapilakshi Malhotra to make her Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILAKSHIMALHOTRA Kapilakshi Malhotra to make her Bollywood debut

Actress Kapilakshi Malhotra is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She had made her debut in Tollywood with the Telugu romantic-comedy film 'Prema Pipasi' that had touched many hearts.

After her performance in 'Prema Pipasi', Kapilakshi Malhotra became a household name in South India. Now, she is ready to spread her wings in mainstream cinema. She belongs to a small town and has always dreamt of working in Bollywood. To nurture her desire to become an actress, she has moved to Mumbai.

Kapilakshi started her career in modelling and soon made a name for herself in the field. She walked and shot for many top designers in the country.

Alongside, the Prema Pipasi actress did theatre to perfect her craft of acting. It was her hard work and never say die attitude that made her finally bag a lead role. The actress is also very active on social media. She has more than 500k followers on Instagram.

Kapilakshi Malhotra said that soon she is ready to make her Bollywood debut, whose official announcement she will make through her social media account.

Meanwhile, talking about her debut Tollywood film 'Prerna Pipasi', it is a romantic movie directed by Murali Ramaswamy and produced by P.S. Ramakrishna (RK). The movie cast includes GPS and Kapilakshi Malhotra in the lead roles while RS scored the music.

The story of 'Prema Pipasi' is about a man who is in search of true, holy, and pure love. The relationships that unfold in his journey of love is something to watch for. In every relationship of this man, the never-expressed dimensions are witnessed. Amidst the dramatic developments, the taste of romance, comedy, and thrill is also felt in 'Prema Pipasi'.