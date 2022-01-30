To All the Boys' Lana Condor gets engaged; actress shares dreamy engagement pics with candid video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LANA CONDOR Lana Condor gets engaged

Actress Lana Condor, who rose to fame portraying Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise is now engaged. the actress shared the news with her fans, followers and colleagues by sharing dreamy pictures from her engagement seemingly clicked after the proposal. She got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and musician Anthony De La Torre. Lana also shared an adorable video of hers reacting to the surprise proposal her beau planned for her.

Sharing the pictures and the candid video, she captioned the post as, "Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!! (sic)"

She also shared details about her gorgeous engagement ring. "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over (sic)," she added in the caption.

Anthony De La Torre, who is known for playing young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Jan Axel Blomberg in Lords of Chaos too shared an announcement post revealing that they have been together for six years. "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife. I’m so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both. P.S. yes that was my first time opening a bottle of champagne (sic)," he wrote.

Her co-stars Noah Centineo and Anna Cathcart also reacted to the post. "OMG, congratulations," wrote Noah who played Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys films. Whereas, Anna, known for playing her mischievous younger sister Kitty wrote, "AHHH MY HEART IS BURSTING!!! Couldn’t be happier for you two (Sic)."

Apart from the hit franchise, Lana Codnor is also known for playing the role of Jubilee in the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse. She has also portrayed Saya Kuroki in the television series Deadly Class and Koyomi in the film Alita: Battle Angel.