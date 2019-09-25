Image Source : TWITTER To All The Boys Ive Loved Before star Lana Condor visits India, says she felt at home

To All The Boys Ive Loved Before star Lana Condor is glad to have started her love story with India. The actress says she felt at home in the country, with the vibe and culture finding a special place in her heart.

Earlier this month, the star of hit film "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" visited Mumbai for the first time. She explored the food and culture scene.

"This is my first trip to India and Mumbai has been such a delight. I immediately felt at home and loved the vibe of this city. The food and culture caught my attention and the people here are so warm and welcoming," Condor said.

In trademark Shah Rukh Khan style, Condor spread her arms wide open while posing for pictures. She took a walk on Marine Drive, all the way up to the Gateway of India, and then indulged in some street shopping.

The actress also shared moments of her trip on her Instagram. She posted an image of a chocolate cake, presented to her on arrival.

"We love you a lot Lara Jean. Dear Condor family, welcome to Mumbai," the icing on the cake read. It suggested that she was in the country with her family.

"OMG, thank you Ruchi! You and your colleagues are the sweetest ever," she wrote alongside the picture.

Another photograph showed her feeling tired after her 18 hour flight. She also shared pictures of various Mumbai landmarks like the Gateway of India, The Taj Palace Hotel and the Marine Drive.

On work front, the actress will be reuniting with actor Noah Centineo for the sequel of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" and the third instalment of the movie. "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" series is based on Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy following high schooler Lara Jean's romantic entanglements.