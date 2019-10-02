Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia's stunning pictures will make you say Chha Gaye Guru

Navjot Singh Sidhu impressed everyone with his cricket and comedy stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. Well now, his daughter Rabia has taken over the internet with her good looking pictures.

October 02, 2019
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia’s stunning pictures will make you say Chha Gaye Guru

The fans were not over with the excitement of seeing their favourite celebrities’ kids on screen and they finally got a new one on the list. She is none other than cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Sidhu. The gorgeous lady is a social media star and knows how to turn everyone’s hearts through her good looks, good looks, and good looks… Yet again she has skipped everyone’s heartbeat through stunning pictures that she has shared on her Instagram handle.

A fashion designer by profession, Rabia has a huge Instagram following that is enough to make her a star in the making. A party animal by mood, Rabia is often spotted chilling with her friends and her pictures often go viral on the internet. It seems as if the young lady knows how to impress everyone just like her father who has a huge fan following, thanks to his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show.

ALSO READ: Thoko Taali! Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in The Kapil Sharma Show. Well, kind of

 

Without, further-a-do, have a look at her stunning pictures here:

Meanwhile, a video of comedian Kapil Sharma dressed up in the attire of Sidhu Paaji went viral on the internet. He shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh." Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the comedy show.

The show was recently graced by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar who came to promote their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. See the promo here:

