Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' dies at 83; Barrack Obama, Joe Biden and others pay tribute

Tina Turner, the irresistible singer and stage performer who shared a spectacular run of hit albums and live performances with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s and 1970s, and who triumphed in middle age with the number-one single "What's Love Got to Do With It," has passed away at the age of 83. According to her manager, Turner passed away on Tuesday at her home in Küsnacht, close to Zurich, following a protracted illness.

The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" was one of the world's most well-liked artists, known for a core of pop, rock, and rhythm and blues favorites, and had fans like Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey. Her distinctive vocal traits were a growling contralto, a bold smile, a pallet of wigs, and a muscular physique that she was not afraid to flaunt. She earned 12 Grammy Awards, sold more than 150 million records worldwide, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Ike in 1991 (and on her own in 2021), and was honoured at the Kennedy Centre in 2005. In 2021, a movie, a Broadway musical, and an HBO documentary were all based on her story.

She was regarded as the leading lady of the "Ike and Tina Turner Revue," Ike's consistent partner on stage until she divorced him and revealed their history. Ike started hitting her soon after they met, in the mid-1950s, as she recalled in her memoir "I, Tina," and only got more vicious. Turner became a heroine to battered women and a symbol of resiliency to everyone after being one of the first public figures to openly discuss domestic abuse.

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.” former President of the US Barack Obama, said on Twitter.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina's strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers,” said President Joe Biden, in a statement.

“I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny, and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” — Mick Jagger said on Instagram.

