Tina Ambani, Shabana Azmi remember Shashi Kapoor with throwback pics on his 83rd birth anniversary

The charm of veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor made everyone swoon over him. The youngest brother of the famous Kapoor brothers of Bollywood was born to Balbir Raj Kapoor on 18 March 1938. On the occasion of his birth anniversary former actress and wife of businessman Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani remembered the legendry actor.

She took to her Twitter account and shared a throwback picture from one of their old films. Tina captioned the picture, "They just don't make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. Debonair, handsome, erudite, and fabulous. Miss your presence and the old days. Toasting your birthday."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also remembered the late actor with a tweet.

Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor also wished his late father a happy birthday with a few pictures. Sharing some old pictures of Shashi, Kunal simply wrote, "Happy Birthday !!!"

Many popular celebrities also poured their love for the actor in the comments section. Richa Chaddha wrote, "Best man in the universe." Sayani Gupta commented, "So beautiful."

Shashi Kapoor's daughter Sanjana shared a beautiful picture with his father. Veteran actress Neena Gupta showered her love in the comments section as she wrote, "Oh love love love."

Shashi Kapoor made his screen debut in elder brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag as a child artist. n 1961, Shashi debuted as a full-fledged hero in Yash Chopra's film "Dharmputra". The legendary actor featured in over 116 movies. Out of these, 61 were as the lead hero and 55 were multi-starrer movies whereas, in 21 movies, he was a supporting actor. He also made special appearances in 7 films. As a producer, he worked on films such as "Junoon", "Vijeta" and "36 Chowringhee Lane". Later, he made his directorial debut in 1991 with "Ajooba".

For his contribution to Indian cinema, he was honored thrice with National Awards. He was also conferred the Padma Bhushan. Films like "Deewar", "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" and "Kabhie Kabhie" were some of his iconic films.