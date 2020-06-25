Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIYA KAKKAR 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide, fans mourn the tragic loss

At a time when the nation still can't believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more, a shocking case of 16-year-old TikTok star SIya Kakkar has shocked everyone. The social media sensation committed suicide on June 25 at her residence in Delhi. The reason behind her death is still unknown and, as per the latest reports, the police investigation is underway.

The tragic news has made her fans extremely sad and, condolences are pouring in across social media. "16 Year Old Tik Tok Star Siya Kakkar Commits Suicide.She had all the fame, over 1M followers on Tik Tok, a lakh followers on Insta. I just can't understand what is happening with people? Why would a 16 year old commit suicide? It is getting worse day by day. Om Shanti", wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweeted, "#siyakakkarSuicides are increasing day by day we have to put efforts to stop it.Please try to understand other peoples help them if they are worry Give them space if they http://need.Love selflessly".

Oh my gOd. What the hell is happening. This 16 yr old beautiful TikTok star #siyakakkar killed herself . God, why can’t this 2020 just go away , what a bad year to witness pic.twitter.com/WTAJrow3sK — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 25, 2020

#SiyaKakkar TikTok star who is just 16 and known for her dance video dies by suicide in Delhi. Why is it that so many young people who are budding stars are ending their life so quickly ? pic.twitter.com/AXemWkLYNR — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 25, 2020

Siya's last Instagram was posted six days ago where she can seen dancing to some Punjabi song.

She had over 1.1 million followers on TikTok and 113k followers on Instagram.

Just 11 days back, actor Sushant Singh Rajput;s suicide case shocked the nation. On June 14, the actor was found hanging in the bedroom of his rented accommodation in the Mount Blanc building off Carter Road at Bandra.

Also Read: Mumbai Police to write to Twitter for Sushant Singh Rajput's missing tweets, friend Sandip to be interrogated

Also Read:Throwback pics of Sushant Singb Rajput and Ankita Lokhande with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva go viral

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage