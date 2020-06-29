TikTok star Muskan Sharma supports Modi government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps

Image Source : INDIA TV TikTok star Muskan Sharma supports Modi government's decision to ban 59 Chinese app

Muskan Sharma, who had 3.8 million followers on TikTok, has welcomed PM Modi government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. In a video message, the social media star said, " I stand by my country and the way that China is attacking India is simply not done especially when the Indian market is flooded with Chinese apps and products. A handful of people boycotting Chinese goods was effective at some point and now that the government has put the ban, the effect will show on a higher level. Whatever China has done to India, they have to pay for this. We are all very happy with this decision."

#TikTok star Muskan Sharma on India banning Chinese apps pic.twitter.com/Ol1Gw536Di — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 29, 2020

.

The Indian government on Monday banned nearly 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said a MeitY statement.

(With IANS Inputs)

