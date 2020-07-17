Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAISALSHAIKH TikTok fame Faisal Shaikh lip syncing to Sushant Singh Rajput's song 'Khairiyat' leaves fans amazed

After the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps came, many got worried when they came to know about the fact that the video-sharing platform will also not be available anymore. Fans of various TikTokers in order to keep their fans entertained have started using other mediums of social media like Instagram, Facebook to stay connected. One amongst those is TikTok star Faisal Shaikh who is popularly known as Mr. Faisu has started using the 'reel' feature of Instagram to share fun videos. Not only this, he even shares various lip-syncing videos on the platform. Sailing the same boat, he recently shared a video where he was seen lip-syncing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's song 'Khairiyat' from the film 'Chhichhore.'

Faisal in the video was seen wearing a bright orange t-shirt with neatly combed hair and captioned the video, " #feelitreelit #faisusquad (with heart emoji)." Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he shared the same, people got emotional and commented not only on his good looks but also remembered the actor who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Fans commented with heart emojis while there were some who wrote, "How can someone be so cute," "Faisu Bhai aap bhot cute dikhto ho."

