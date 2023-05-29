Tiger Shroff’s rendition of King X Nick Jonas’ Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff uploaded his version of the King and Nick Jonas song Maan Meri Jaan

Tiger Shroff shared his rendition of the song Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The song is a version of King’s popular track Maan Meri Jaan and features Nick Jonas. The American singer-actor sang in Hindi for this musical number. Fans were in complete awe at how he managed to present a beautiful cover.

The actor took to Twitter and posted a short video of himself on the microphone. He wrote, “My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan @nickjonas @ifeelkingOG." Tiger, who was wearing a white tank top, shared the video of where he sang a portion of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) incorporating both the Hindi and English lyrics. He tagged both King and Nick Jonas in his post.

One fan commented on the song and wrote, "I can't believe it koi itna jyada talented kaise ho sakta hai (someone can be this talented)." Another fan suggested, "Mai tho kheta hu acting chrod doo aur singing chalu Karo tiger bhai (I'm saying that leave acting and start singing)." Yet another fan added, "You have a lovely tone to your voice and had great control throughout."

The actor made his singing debut with the single Unbelievable in 2020. He later released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram in 2021, followed by Poori Gal Baat in 2022. He made his playback singing debut in 2022 with the duet Miss Hairan for composer AR Rahman. He sang the song with Nisa Shetty for the action film.

Tiger, who is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, was last seen in the film Heropanti 2 in 2022. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria were also part of the sequel. He also has the film Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan lined up for release at the end of this year. He is also teaming up with Akshay Kumar for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miya Chote Miyan. The action film is expected to release in theatres in 2024.

Latest Entertainment News