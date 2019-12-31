Tiger Shroff's comment on Krishna's sizzling picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams is every brother ever

Just like everyone, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is bidding the year 2019 on a positive note. The lady who never shies away in flaunting her body in bikini took to social media yet again to share some of her sizzling pictures by the side of a pool. Not only this she even shared a boyfriend appreciation post for basketball player Eban Hyams. Soon her picture that had tattoos all over her body got trolled by none other than her brother which gave fans a feeling of how every brother and sister reacts to each other's picture.

Sharing the sizzling picture on Instagram, Krishna captioned it as, “Nirvana state of mind.” To this Tiger commented with a ‘nauseated face’ emoji. Krishna, responding to her brother's reaction replied, “@tigerjackieshroff Love you too.”

Tiger Shroff's comment on Krishna's sizzling picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams is every brother ever

Talking about the other pictures, it happens to be an album full of loved-up moments of the duo in which they can be seen sharing adorable kisses and hugs throughout the yea. Captioning the mushy pictures, Krishna wrote, "Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul and love this year."

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams who have been dating for a while were in the limelight when the basketball player addressed Krishna Shroff as "wifey," in an Instagram story. This gave heed to wedding rumors which were later rubbished by her in an interview to Mumbai Mirror where she said, "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

Talking about Krishna, she isn't inclined towards Bollywood like her brother. At a launch event last month, she said, “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble.”

Coming back to Tiger, the actor is these days busy in the shooting for his next project Baaghi 3. He was last seen in the film War with his idol Hrithik Roshan and the film managed to become the highest-grossing film of the year 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video