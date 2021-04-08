Tiger Shroff wraps up first schedule of Heropanti 2, breaks the internet with new photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff wraps up first schedule of Heropanti 2

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti. The film is currently slated to release on December 3 this year. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year. Taking to Instagram, Tiger announced that he has wrapped up the first schedule. The pictures he shared broke the internet as he flaunted a charismatic look in a crisp black suit in the post. Donning black shades and a red tie, the actor looked ready to take over the world.

Tiger Shroff had started shooting for Heropanti 2 on April 3 in Mumbai. The makers are yet to decided other shooting locations depending on the Covid situation.

Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The first look poster of 'Heropanti 2' was unveiled in February 2020. Happy to reunite with her favourites, Tara had announced her coming on board by extending thanks to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for believing in her.

She noted, "SO amped for this one... A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily #Heropanti2 #SajidNadiadwala @tigerjackieshroff @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson."

Heropanti 2's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics being penned by Mehboob.

Meanwhile, Tiger recently also dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath' and later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star for the new film. He is all set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.

On the other hand, during the lockdown last year, Tiger Shroff turned a singer. He released a song titled Unbelievable which earned a huge response from the fans. He then released another song titled Casanova.