Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff wishes his 'rockstar' Disha Patani on birthday, mom Ayesha shares adorable pic

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who was last seen in the film Malang, has turned a year older today. And, rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff made sure to extend his warm wishes on her special day. The Baaghi actor shared a goofy video of the birthday gal on social media with a caption that read, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ..happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani". In the video, Disha Patani can be seen grooving to Like It Like That song by Cardi B at a restaurant looking as adorable as ever.

Replying to Tiger Shroff's post, she commented, "Thank you superstar.” Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also left a comment on his post saying, “Cutest EVER."

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shared a picture with Disha Patani and wrote, “Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani."

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang, which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Tiger Shroff's last release was Baaghi 3, which did extraordinary business at the box-office even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage