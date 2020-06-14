Tiger Shroff thanks paparazzi 'ninjas' for clicking his shirtless photo

Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
'Baaghi 3' actor Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body and as the wind blew his messy hair added an oomph factor and caught everyone's attention. In his latest Instagram post, he thanked paparazzi for clicking his good-looking photos.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 12:13 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERSHROFF

The paparazzi came to the rescue of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff just when he thought that he was running out of photos and videos for his Instagram handle. Now that unlock 1.0 has come to force, many photographers gathered outside the house of 'Baaghi 3' actor as he enjoyed the weekend breeze at his terrace. As he came towards the boundary of his terrace to wave at the gathered crowd and got some drool-worthy pictures for himself. He was seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body and as the wind blew his messy hair added an oomph factor and caught everyone's attention. He was seen speaking over a phone call while being papped.

Tiger also shared the collage of photos on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Papp ninjas got me good  thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material." Have a look at the post here:

Have a look at some more photos of the actor here:

India Tv - Tiger Shroff clicked at his balcony

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Tiger Shroff clicked at his balcony

India Tv - Tiger Shroff clicked at his balcony

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Tiger Shroff clicked at his balcony

The actor recently wished his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on her birthday by sharing a candid video of her sitting in a cafe and enjoying the pop music. Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani."

The actress was quick to reply and said, "thank you superstar."

The actress celebrated her birthday by making boomerangs and TikTok videos with BFF Krishna and had a special Naruto cake for her. She was also spotted at Tiger Shroff's house. Have a look at her photo here:

India Tv - Disha Patani spotted at Tiger's house

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Disha Patani spotted at Tiger's house

