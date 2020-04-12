Sunday, April 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Tiger Shroff shares video of first double landing, fans are awestruck

Tiger Shroff shares video of first double landing, fans are awestruck

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has delighted his fans who are praising him after watching the video of his first double landing on Instagram.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2020 14:46 IST
Tiger Shroff shares video of first double landing, fans are awestruck

 

Tiger Shroff shares video of first double landing, fans are awestruck

 

Action star Tiger Shroff has always been synonymous fitness and body flexibility. The actor keeps entertaining fans by sharing videos of workout and stunts. In his latest videoposted on Friday, Tiger flaunts his first double landing, and he sure does it effortlessly! "Little pleasures of life... my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88," he captioned the video.

Have a look:

Fight Against Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Little pleasures of life...my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Fans are absolutely delighted to watch the video and they expressed awe and admiration in the comments section. One fan commented: "Excellent work Tiger!" Another fan wrote: "Tiger Shroff is a legend." A female fan expressed: "My king, my love, my superhero!"

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video where he can be seen working out on his home's terrace. The actor left his upper body bare to flaunt his perfect abs and muscles.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X