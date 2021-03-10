Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiger Shroff says his only aim in life is to make father Jackie Shroff proud

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff was a guest on the singing reality show "Indian Idol" recently, and a pleasant surprise awaited the actor. He was treated to a special video made by his family, where his wife Ayesha Shroff and son Tiger Shroff shared special messages for the actor. Tiger revealed that his only aim in life is to make his father proud and added 'I love you very much Dad.' While, Ayesha on the other hand, shared a secret of meeting Jackie for the first time when she was 13-year-old.



Ayesha said: "It will be fun for all of you to know that the first time I met him, I was 13 years old. I actually met him at a record shop where we spoke for two minutes and then I went home. I said to my mom that I met the man whom I would marry. Then, I saw him after three years and we started talking and went out a couple of times. I feel the best decision of my life has been to marry him, and I am very lucky to find a wonderful man like him. He has been a great husband and the best father in the whole world."

Tiger also added that all he wants in life is to make his father proud. "I am sure my family must have spoken at length about you and I would just like to say a few words. I love you very much Dad and Zindagi main mera ek he maqsad hai (my only aim in life is) -- to make you proud every day. I hope, I am managing to do it," he said.

Tiger, on the work front, will be seen in the upcoming action film Heropanti 2. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will direct the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The second installment will reportedly feature Tiger's Student Of The Year 2"co-star Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Heropanti, released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.

Apart from this, he will next be seen in the action-drama "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

Meanwhile, Jackie will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda.

On Tuesday, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of 'OK Computer'. It features Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Varma in the pivotal role.

(With IANS Inputs)