Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and beau Eban Hayms share a kiss. Netizen says 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna with beau Eban Hayms

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is an internet sensation and hence has a massive fan following on social media. From sharing her day-to-day activities to her vacation pictures, Krishna has always been open about her personal life on Instagram. Currently, Krishna is hitting the headlines for her relationship with boyfriend Eban Hayms.

For quite some time, Krishna has been regularly sharing photos with her bae, sending internet into meltdown. On Friday, Krishna posted a photo in which she and Eban can be seen sharing a kiss. The backdrop has a huge aquarium. ''My favourite fish in the sea,'' she captioned the picture.

As soon as Krishna shared the photo, fans flooded the comment section with mushy remarks. One wrote, ''Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'', while another commented, ''Beautiful couple''.

Here are some more vacation pictures of Krishna and Eban.

Talking about how she met Eban, Krishna in her latest interview with Mumbai Mirror said, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban''.

Divulging details about him, Krishna said that Tiger has known Eban for five years. They used to play basketball together. However, he is not the one to set them up. Actually, Eban didn't even know that Tiger has a sister.

When asked if Eban has Bollywood goals, Krishna said that he has acting aspirations but currently, he is focussing on music and sports.“He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia,” she said.